City of Williams Lake endorses three forest industry transformation program applications

Letters of support will be sent to Natural Resources Canada

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15, Williams Lake city council voted in favour of sending letters of support for three applications from the Cariboo region to the Natural Resources Canada Forest Industry Transformation Program. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Three applications from the Cariboo to Natural Resources Canada’s Forest Industry Transformation program were endorsed by the City of Williams Lake.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15, Williams Lake city council voted unanimously in favour of sending letters of support for applications from Durfeld Log and Timber to continue its development of a log processing machine, from Elhdaqox RNG – owned by Tl’esqox First Nation – to do a community-based LNG project landscape feasibility study and from Xat’sull Pellets to do a landscape feasibility study to support a community-based pellet project.

In a report to council, economic development officer Beth Veenkamp noted she and Mayor Cobb met with Cariboo Carbon — the firm proposing both the LNG and pellet projects.

Elhdaqox RNG will do a feasibility study determining available biomass with a target of community heating and power generation and small scale renewable natural gas (RNG) and Xat’Sull Pellets will do a feasibility study determining available biomass with a target of community heating and power generation, Veenkamp noted.

“This is a new way of looking at our landscapes that will benefit not only the available biomass, but to reduce wildfire risk, and prepare the lands for tree planting with the lens on planting to reduce future fire threats, and to create landscapes that are available for harvesting in a shorter life cycle,” she added. “It is really exciting for our region.”

Veenkamp told the Tribune Durfeld’s innovative cutting machine is for cutting big timbers and its manufacturing technique will be shared with educators and local communities while the other two projects will look at harvesting biomass on their own territories.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program facilitates the adoption of transformative technologies, products, and processes by bridging the gap between development and commercialization.

