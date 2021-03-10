Director of community services Ian James is forecasting a $250,000 deficit for the Cariboo Memorial Complex by the end of March 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Director of community services Ian James is forecasting a $250,000 deficit for the Cariboo Memorial Complex by the end of March 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake, CRD look for savings in face of projected $250,000 rec complex deficit

There are four options to be discussed at Wednesday, March 10 special meeting

By the end of March 2021 the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) in Williams Lake will possibly face a $250,000 deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said director of community services Ian James.

Provincial health office order and restrictions are expected to remain in respect to gatherings, events and high-intense activity, he told the Tribune.

During a special meeting with the Central Cariboo Joint Committee made up of city councillors and Cariboo Regional District directors slated for Wednesday, March 10, James said he would be presenting four different options on how the deficit can be reduced.

The revenue loss from October to the present has been significant, in Williams Lake and for recreation facilities across the province, James said.

Automatically the recreation complex is budgeted to receive support from taxation, while the revenue brought in by user fees normally supplements the budget.

Read More: Williams Lake awards five hardship grants to local non-profits

“Now the expenses are above and beyond the subsidy that taxes bring and it’s up to us to identify how much the loss is and what are we going to do to reduce it, ” James said.

The four options being discussed at tonight’s (March 10) special meeting include:

1.) No change in operations

2.) Reduced facility operating morning hours Monday to Friday from March 29 to June 28, saving 90 hours per week of combined aquatics, front desk and facility-maintenance staff labour — new forecasted budget deficit would be approximately $125,000 overspent.

3.) Reduce facility maintenance hours to reflect the ice arena operational use from March 29 to June 28, saving 115 hours per week on facility maintenance staff labour — $155,000 overspent.

4.) Close the recreational complex on Sunday’s March 29 to June 28, saving approximately $32,000 on staff labour for a forecasted budget deficit of $195,000 overspent.

All three options that would require reduced hours would attempt to relocate staff to municipal services to take on outdoor student work.

With a responsibility to provide recreation opportunities to residents at a reasonable price because taxpayers are already contributing to the facility, the CMRC normally runs at a deficit, but makes up for it with user fees, he added.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit
Next story
Mounties look for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Mounties look for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake

An attempted armed robbery suspect left empty handed early Wednesday morning, March… Continue reading

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty looks to speed up approval for new ALS treatments

The petition was signed by more than 25,000 Canadians

Director of community services Ian James is forecasting a $250,000 deficit for the Cariboo Memorial Complex by the end of March 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake, CRD look for savings in face of projected $250,000 rec complex deficit

There are four options to be discussed at Wednesday, March 10 special meeting

The KIJHL’s Kamloops Storm players celebrate on the ice at West Fraser Centre after a goal during one of their games in Quesnel in December 2017. Efforts to bring a KIJHL team to Quesnel stalled in 2018 after the league’s executive voted 16-3 against expansion. (Tracey Roberts Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel will not host GMHL team in 2021

NCJAC sent a letter thanking the junior hockey league for considering Quesnel

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
BC tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Most Read