City of Williams Lake considers signing Hodgson Landslide Complex MOU

The memorandum of understanding would be with CRD, Ministry of Transportation

The view from Highway 20 shows where a water-main break occurred on Hodgson Road Saturday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake is expected to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) related to the Hodgson Landslide Complex, located on the south side of Williams Lake in the area of Dog Creek Road, Highway 20 and Hodgson Road.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, council will receive a draft of the proposed MOU.

Council will be asked to authorize the city entering into the MOU with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Cariboo Regional District.

Gary Muraca, the city’s chief administrative officer, noted in a report to council that studies of the slide have been ongoing over several decades by numerous agencies, developers and all levels of government.

“Through discussions with staff from all agencies, it was determined that combining our efforts by sharing information, collaboration, communication, and regular progress meetings would prove to be the most advantageous approach.”

The MOU does not create any legal responsibilities to any party, he added.

