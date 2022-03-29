The city’s tap water was visibly murky in Williams Lake Tuesday, March 29. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city’s tap water was visibly murky in Williams Lake Tuesday, March 29. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake conducts annual flushing of water lines

Look before you drink that cup of tap water

The city of Williams Lake has begun its annual flushing program of the city’s water lines.

Chief administrative officer Gary Muraca confirmed Tuesday, March 29, if residents have tap water that is discoloured it is because the high volume of water being pushed through to clear out the water mains will stir up manganese sediment.

Pat Mahood, manager of public works, said the flushing program will continue for about five weeks, but noted Tuesday afternoon that a water main break near the Nekw7usem Bridge at Scout Island has halted the flushing program.

“We have to start excavating the water main and doing the repair, but meanwhile no one should be out of service,” he told the Tribune. “It’s not on the causeway which is the good news. It’s on the other piece of water main which comes off Scout Island toward South Lakeside.”

Mahood said it usually takes a day to fix a water main break.

If any residents do have murky water, Mahood said running the cold water tap should make it clear.


