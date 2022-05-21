City of Williams Lake awards river valley bridge retrieval contract

Quality Excavating Ltd. is already working on the flood remediation work in the area

Williams Lake river valley June 10, 2021 view of new and old bridges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Work continues in the Williams Lake river valley where 200-year water levels caused extensive damage during the 2020 spring freshet.

The latest work contract approved by city council is in the amount of $51,500 to Quality Excavating to retrieve and remove 17 rail bridges that were affected by the flood.

Quality Excavating is already doing other remediation work in the area and has equipment on site so staff proposed the city award them the bridge contract directly, rather than tendering it.

The city’s share will be $10,300 if funding through Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is approved. If not, the city’s portion will be $26,300.

Previously DFA approved the project for 14 bridges so the city has asked that three more bridges be added to the total.

Presently the estimated cost of the entire river valley remediation is $7,662,456 with an expected completion date of spring 2023.

Gary Muraca, the city’s chief administrative officer, said the city is hoping to provide an update to the public on how much work has been completed to date.

He also said the city may open up some areas of the river valley to the public sooner than next spring, but that has yet to be determined.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Williams Lake river valley 2020 flood repairs continue



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021Williams Lake