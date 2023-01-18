City invites paid on-call firefighter applicants for Williams Lake Fire Department

The Williams Lake Fire Department will be accepting applications for new paid on-call firefighters until Feb. 24, 2023. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake)

  Jan. 18, 2023
The Williams Lake Fire Department is currently accepting applications for paid on-call firefighters to help provide a critical service to residents.

Fire Chief Evan Dean encourages anyone who is motivated, physically fit and over the age of 19 to consider a future in firefighting.

“Participation as a paid on-call member of our department is extremely rewarding and provides a tremendous sense of accomplishment,” Chief Dean said. “Members provide Williams Lake with a valuable service that has far-reaching impacts, and I encourage anybody interested in giving back to their community and being part of an amazing team to consider applying.”

Applicants must live within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District. Interested individuals can drop by the Williams Lake Fire Hall at 230 Hodgson Road for an information package or visit www.williamslake.ca/989/wlfd-firefighter-recruitment. Applications will be accepted until February 24, 2023 at 4 pm.

Dean added no experience is necessary and recruits will be trained to the National Fire Protection Association 1001 standard, which is universally recognized as a professional firefighter designation.

For more information contact the Williams Lake Fire Department at 250-392-4321 or visit www.williamslake.ca/238/protective-services.

