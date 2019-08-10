Pinnacle Pellet is looking to upgrade their existing facilities by adding a new building to dry thicker fibres and other quality of life improvements. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

City hosting public consultation on Pinnacle Pellet’s proposed expansion

Residents of the lakecity will be given the opportunity to speak for or against this proposal

At the Tuesday, August 13 city council meeting, the City of Williams Lake will be accepting public input for and against Pinnacle Pellets proposed upgrade and expansion.

The proposed expansion, described in the City’s agenda as site alteration and exterior design details, is one that Pinnacle Pellet would spend at least $30-million on. The main feature would be the introduction of building to host a bed dryer, capable of drying coarser and heavier fibres than the current rotary dryer. Other changes, like paving the fibre area, will be largely cosmetic.

Read More: Pinnacle Pellet Inc. explains need for $30-million upgrade to plant

Since the announcement of this plan, there have been many concerns among both the community and the City of Williams Lakes about the impact these changes will have on air quality. The final approval of this development permit has been withheld until such time as an amended Air Quality Permit from the Ministry of Environment and approval of storm drainage design by the City Engineer has been obtained.

This public input session is the second piece on the agenda for General Governance.

For a complete overview of the meeting, download the PDF of the agenda here.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
