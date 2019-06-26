City gives trail riders reprieve on water bills

In early June the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association asked for help after dealing with water leak issues at the Stampede Grounds

Williams Lake Trail Riders will receive a $5,900 grant-in-aid to pay off higher than normal water bills incurred last fall due to water leak issues.

In June, the non-profit association asked for water reprieve for costs related to the property they lease from the City in the Stampede Grounds.

During Tuesday’s regular council meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of authorizing the grant and waiving the normal application process.

The money will be allocated from the current year water service revenues.

“It is amazing,” said WLTRA president Barb Stuart on hearing the news Wednesday. “I understand we lease the property from the City and are responsible for everything on our side, but had our bills continued to be so high we would have had to leave by the fall.”

They will receive their next water bill at the end of June and are hopeful they will see a big difference.

When Stuart made a presentation to the committee of the whole in June 4, 2019, she told council the association had been fortunate to have generous contractors help them out.

“They upgraded the line, put in trace wire, and said we should be good for the next 100 years,” Stuart said.

She reiterated her gratefulness and said Williams Lake has so many good people and everybody helps each other.

Typically there are 60 members using the facility throughout the year, some on a drop-in basis.

Stuart removed her own two horses from the site Tuesday evening because during the Williams Lake Stampede the association is asked to vacate the facilities.

