The Williams Lake Trail Riders Association will receive a grant-in-aid from the City to reimburse higher than normal water bills incurred recently due to water leak issues. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

City gives trail riders reprieve on water bills

In early June the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association asked for help after dealing with water leak issues at the Stampede Grounds

Williams Lake Trail Riders will receive a $5,900 grant-in-aid to pay off higher than normal water bills incurred last fall due to water leak issues.

In June, the non-profit association asked for water reprieve for costs related to the property they lease from the City in the Stampede Grounds.

Read more: Trail Riders tap into council for reprieve on high water bills

During Tuesday’s regular council meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of authorizing the grant and waiving the normal application process.

The money will be allocated from the current year water service revenues.

“It is amazing,” said WLTRA president Barb Stuart on hearing the news Wednesday. “I understand we lease the property from the City and are responsible for everything on our side, but had our bills continued to be so high we would have had to leave by the fall.”

They will receive their next water bill at the end of June and are hopeful they will see a big difference.

When Stuart made a presentation to the committee of the whole in June 4, 2019, she told council the association had been fortunate to have generous contractors help them out.

“They upgraded the line, put in trace wire, and said we should be good for the next 100 years,” Stuart said.

She reiterated her gratefulness and said Williams Lake has so many good people and everybody helps each other.

Typically there are 60 members using the facility throughout the year, some on a drop-in basis.

Stuart removed her own two horses from the site Tuesday evening because during the Williams Lake Stampede the association is asked to vacate the facilities.

Read more: Wild Cowgirls Race set to dazzle crowd at 2019 Stampede


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Wild Cowgirls Race set to dazzle crowd at 2019 Stampede

Each race will be contested on a three-eighths-of-a-mile track at the Stampede Grounds

LETTER: Let’s hear some of the benefits of rail tie burning

“I gave the management of the henhouse to the fox, all will be well.”

Williams Lake first-ever Pride in the Puddle parade approved by city council

The parade will be part a pride festival in the lakecity

Category two fires permitted again for Cariboo region effective June 26

A category three ban remains in place

Update: Council awards contract for RC Cotton pedestrian bridge

Council approved the $623,595 tender at the regular meeting Tuesday, June 26

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

Most Read