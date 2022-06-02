City direct awards Hodgson main-break repair $200,600 contract

The city has direct-awarded a contract for the Hodgson Road water-main break repair. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A section of the Hodgson Road water-main that broke on Saturday, May 14, will cost the city of Williams Lake around $200,000 to replace approximately 300 metres of pipe.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, city council agreed to waive the city’s purchasing policy and approved directly awarding the contract for the repair work to Curt Morben Contracting and TRUE Consulting with a budget not to exceed $200,600.

In his report to council, manager of public works Pat Mahood noted the companies have been involved on similar projects in the past.

“Given the experience with these contractors, and the urgency of the work, staff recommend direct awarding the project.”

The Hodgson Road area is an active slide zone as outlined in the city’s official community plan, Mahood said, adding water and sewer lines in this area have required repairs numerous times and it is expected that further repairs will continue to be needed in the future.

Work was completed in April of this year where 180 metres of high density polyethylene pipe immediately down stream from the latest water-main break.

