Blair Camille comes out of the gate for his first junior steer riding competition at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. Blair Camille comes out of the gate for his first junior steer riding competition at a past Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)

City councilllors throw support behind Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Rodeo is coming up April 17-19

City staff will once again help transform Rink 1 of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex into a rodeo arena for the 30th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

City council voted unanimously at their regular council meeting Tuesday evening to approve the use of City staff and equipment for the hauling of material into the 2020 Indoor Rodeo event, as well as the use of a loader to remove the material at the end of the event.

This year the rodeo will take place April 17 to 19.

The annual three-day rodeo attracts more than 225 competitors and thousands of spectators.

The rodeo office will open April 12 in Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Read More: Indoor Rodeo kicks off the rodeo season in style

The Cowboy Carnival will kick things off on Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rodeo performances get underway Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Barn Dance takes place on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Just Posted

City councilllors throw support behind Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Rodeo is coming up April 17-19

VIDEO: School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar for public feedback

Fall break eyed for removal

Williams Lake City Council and community pressure lead to GPS monitoring of six prolific offenders

Counc. Scott Nelson said he is happy at this result and hopes to build on momentum

UPDATE: School trustees seek ministry approval to sell several district-owned, surplus properties

McLeese Lake and Bridge Lake schools could be on the market

Local talent shines at Hometown Hip-Hop concert

Williams Lake’s own hip-hop and rap community are still as passionate and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

‘It’s like he just vanished’: Quesnel man still missing, last seen two months ago

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Most Read