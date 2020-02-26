City councilllors throw support behind Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Blair Camille comes out of the gate for his first junior steer riding competition at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. Blair Camille comes out of the gate for his first junior steer riding competition at a past Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)

City staff will once again help transform Rink 1 of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex into a rodeo arena for the 30th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

City council voted unanimously at their regular council meeting Tuesday evening to approve the use of City staff and equipment for the hauling of material into the 2020 Indoor Rodeo event, as well as the use of a loader to remove the material at the end of the event.

This year the rodeo will take place April 17 to 19.

The annual three-day rodeo attracts more than 225 competitors and thousands of spectators.

The rodeo office will open April 12 in Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Read More: Indoor Rodeo kicks off the rodeo season in style

The Cowboy Carnival will kick things off on Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rodeo performances get underway Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Barn Dance takes place on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council