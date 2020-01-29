City council opts for Greensand Filtration water treatment plant

Williams Lake city council has opted to apply for grant funding to build a Greensand Filtration water treatment plant which will cost almost $20 million.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting council unanimously endorsed submitting an application to the Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for the project which would cost an estimated $18,246,075.

If it successful, the City’s share of the project would be $4,865,403.

In April 2019 the Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines (CDWG) changed Manganese (Mn) from an Aesthetic Objective toa Maximum Allowable Concentration of 0.12 mg/l.

The City’s raw water is between 0.12 and 0.25 mg/l.

Read more: Williams Lake’s drinking water manganese slightly above new Health Canada guidelines

Knowing this was coming, city staff began planning several years ago with the goal to be well-placed in seeking grant funding for a Water Treatment Plant.

“This is a significant project for our community and one we knew that was coming,” Coun. Scott Nelson said. “Congratulations to our staff for getting us to this point to be able to make a decision to put in a key application. This is a $20 million project when the smoke settles to ensure we’ve got safe potable water for our community in the long-term.”

There are different ways to fund the City’s portion of the project such as cash up front or long-term borrowing, Nelson added.

“We had the foresight several years ago to look at some of the water accounts that we had maturing, keep them at the same tax rate. We have $400,000 a year that can be used to pay our portion of the treatment plant.”

Coun. Ivan Bonnell said it is important the City get its application in as this is the second intake of the ICIP funding.

“If we are approved — it could take up to 18 months — we will have time between now and then to have community consultation about the scope of the work and what it is going to look like and how we intend to fund it.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said he agreed with submitting the application.

“At the end of the day it will give us cleaner water,” Cobb said of the Greensand option. “I’m in agreement with this option only because there is an opportunity for us to change at the end of the day what it might look like.”

When Dan Colgate of True Consulting presented a water treatment feasibility study to the committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 he said the communities of Cache Creek and Lumby have Greensand Filtration systems.

Since April 2019 the City has been under a water quality advisory.

A water treatment strategy was also prepared for the City in 2019.

Read more: Water treatment strategy prepared for Williams Lake

The City is still waiting to hear back on a grant application it submitted previously to develop a smart universal water metering project.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As Let’s Talk Day turns 10, experts struggle to pin down its value to Bell
Next story
Solemn events to mark third anniversary of deadly Quebec City mosque shooting

Just Posted

City council opts for Greensand Filtration water treatment plant

Williams Lake city council has opted to apply for grant funding to… Continue reading

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Emergency crews respond to MVI on Horsefly Road

One person was extricated from his pickup truck and transported to hospital

Kind-hearted road worker takes home discarded bin of pet rats at Highway 20 rest stop

Maddy McCarthy said she will find the nine pets loving homes

PHOTOS: Robbie Burns Night celebrates lakecity’s Scottish heritage

It was a night for Drambuie, the pipes and good company

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

B.C. councillor runs afoul of Coastal GasLink protester

Northern pipeline not a Maple Ridge issue, insists Coun. Gordy Robson

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Air Canada cancels select flights to China as coronavirus spreads

Canada’s largest airline runs 33 flights a week to China

Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

Most Read