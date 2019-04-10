City council gave first three readings for a one per cent tax increase for 2019 across all rates except for utilities. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

City council gives first three readings for one per cent tax rate increase

The only rate that will not be increased is utilities

A one per cent tax rate increase is being recommended by Williams Lake city council across the board.

During the Tuesday, April 9, regular meeting city council gave first three readings to the 2019 Municipal Tax Rate Bylaw which will generate an extra $121,645 for the City from the taxes collected from residential, major and light industry, businesses, recreation and non-profit and farm taxpayers.

Williams Lake’s residential tax rate is 5.96278, its major industrial rate is 111.92936, light industry is 51.54184, business is 13.42031, recreation and non-profit is 19.441399 and farm is 12.41203.

The net taxable expected in 2019 will be $1,211,601,245.

The only class that will remain unchanged is utilities.

For the City’s budget, residential taxes make up 73.7 per cent of the completed tax roll. Utilities make up 1.7 per cent, major industry is 2.2 per cent, light industry is 0.6 per cent, business and other is 21.6 per cent, recreation and non-profit is .1 per cent and farm is .0 per cent.

There will still have to be a final reading of the tax rate before it is finalized.

Last year, when discussing tax rates, Mayor Walt Cobb explained that a two per cent tax rate increase on an average home assessed at $213,000 would mean an additional $24 a year.

Many residents will see a larger increase in taxes already in 2019 because of the fact there have been increases for some area residents with Williams Lake Rural values increased 10.73 per cent for residential, 8.93 per cent for business and 6.3 per cent for light industry.

Read more: Double-digit increases for some Cariboo property assessments


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rogers spends nearly half the $3.47 billion raised by wireless spectrum auction
Next story
Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Just Posted

City council gives first three readings for one per cent tax rate increase

The only rate that will not be increased is utilities

Crime Stoppers revisits mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Todd Doherty highest spending MP: report

The Members’ Expenditures Report listed Doherty’s expenditures at $466,722.57

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Cash stolen from elderly person’s purse in Williams Lake; RCMP seeking information

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a theft suspect.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Most Read