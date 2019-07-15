City council would like to see if there is a way to remove some weeds from Williams Lake and will be discussing the issue at the regular meeting Tuesday, July 16. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

City council eyes removal of weeds in Williams Lake

Mayor said he’s received phone calls from residents complaining

Williams Lake city council is wondering what can be done to tackle weeds in the lake.

“There are lots of weeds at the beach at Scout Island and around the boat launch and some boats are starting to get jammed up with the weeds so want to bring forward some sort of recommendation on how to deal with that weed problem,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.

In the past the City owned a machine that could remove weeds from the lake, Cobb added.

“It was sold to Kelowna and they are still using it. We need to clean up the beach, plus if we are going to put a new boat launch in we need to put it in an area that is convenient.”

Cobb said he’s received phone calls from people telling him they could not get a boat in if they had to because the weeds are so bad.


