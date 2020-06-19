The pipe that carries treated effluent from the sewage lagoons should be completely repaired by next week as seen here in the Williams Lake Creek last Friday.

City confident effluent being treated effectively as flood damage repair continues in river valley

Crews have been working to repair damage caused by flooding in April

An inspection of the treated sewage discharge line in the river valley Friday confirmed the introduced flow at the lagoons is matching what is coming out in the manholes at the Fraser River.

Crews have been working to repair damage caused by flooding in April that resulted in effluent getting into Williams Lake River which eventually empties into the Fraser.

“This gives us confidence that the vast majority, if not all the effluent, will be making it to the Fraser,” Gary Muraca, the city’s director of municipal services, told the Tribune.

The only way to confirm all the effluent is getting to the Fraser River is through a video inspection of the discharge line, which will start on Monday.

READ MORE: Williams Lake river valley remains closed to public, flooding repairs continue

If, however, the water velocity of Williams Lake River falls below 11.3 cubic metres per second there is a concern that discharging effluent into the river could start harming fish and aquatic vegetation, Muraca said, noting a recent study increased the required river velocity from 8.9 cubic metres per second.

If the velocity does start to drop due to warmer weather and lack of rain, the discharge line will be hooked up immediately, he added.

When asked why it isn’t now, he said because they wouldn’t be able to do the video inspection. It is best to be able to do the inspection in a dry pipe.

“We are happy and proud of the work all the contractors and consultants have done in the field to help us avoid a potential environmental issue,” he added.

Mayor Walt Cobb said when he got word from the crew in the river valley that things have gone quite well in the last couple of days he was pleased.

“It is great to hear that very shortly we will be able to have our outfall line secured to the Fraser River. They are in the process now of doing a scope to find out if there are any leaks in the line,” Cobb said.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China charges ‘two Michaels’ with spying in Huawei-linked case
Next story
B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service partially rescinds ban of open burning in Cariboo Fire Centre

Open burning within the Chilcotin Fire Zone remains restricted

City confident effluent being treated effectively as flood damage repair continues in river valley

Crews have been working to repair damage caused by flooding in April

Foundry youth centre funding approved for Williams Lake and area

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre is partnering with youth, agencies to design it

Having students back in school best thing: Supt. Chris van der Mark

“We’ve been adjusting to the new landscape that we’ve found ourselves in.”

‘I think we will have to accept a new normal’: Doctors discuss COVID-19 at tailgate talk

Dr. Glenn Fedor and Dr. Ivan Scrooby attended the event

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Most Read