City staff are conducting tap-end testing at city facilities to ensure there is no measurable lead in the water. City of Williams Lake photo

City conducting tap-end water tests for lead at public facilities

“We know from point a to point b it’s safe to the property line … but what about the taps?”

Conversations and concerns surrounding lead in drinking water supplies has prompted the city to start tap-end water testing immediately at public city-run facilities such as at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“People should not have to worry. The city water might be fine, what about [at] public facilities as you turn the taps on, at the arena, at city hall? All that needs to be looked at,” Williams Lake City Councillour Scott Nelson told the Tribune Wednesday.

Nelson spearheaded a conversation the night before at council’s regular Tuesday evening meeting regarding the recent national media attention on lead in water.

Read More: ‘Our lead levels are very, very low,’ Williams Lake CAO reassures city councillors

The city’s chief administrative officer, Milo Macdonald, told council Tuesday there was no need to worry about lead in the city’s water supplies, that staff had reviewed tests for the last 10 years to be certain.

On Wednesday, however, Macdonald confirmed city staff will be undertaking extra testing at the taps.

“We have no indication at all of any real measurable amount of lead in our system at all,” MacDonald said. “But we’re going to take a look at doing some testing at some of the tap-end public facilities as well. We’re going to go through that extra level of due diligience just to satifsy ourselves that we don’t have any issues.”

Nelson said he will be reccommending policy changes at the next city council meeting to ensure water testing at the taps occurrs now and into the future.

“We know from point a to point b it’s safe to the property line … but what about the taps,” said Nelson, noting it’s an important issue to discuss.

“This is a very good conversation piece to make sure that when you turn on your tap on, is it safe?”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Just Posted

City conducting tap-end water tests for lead at public facilities

“We know from point a to point b it’s safe to the property line … but what about the taps?”

100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

RCMP respond to 82 calls for service during the past week.

WLMHA hosts Peewee House Tournament

Nine teams gave it their all during the weekend

‘It’s a very exciting moment’; Coun. Nelson says of bridge installation connecting Scout Island, RC Cotton site

City Councillors will be in attendance Wednesday, and two designated viewing areas will be setup

‘Our lead levels are very, very low,’ Williams Lake CAO reassures city councillors

Coun. Scott Nelson said residents have been asking him about lead levels in local water

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Most Read