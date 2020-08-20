City asks for patience as construction set to start on Smedley Street and 11th Ave North

Construction work including street widening, sidewalk additions and drainage improvements will get underway the week of Aug. 24 at Eleventh Avenue North and Smedley Street. The work is expected to take roughly six weeks to complete. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Construction work will get underway next week in the busy area of 11th Avenue North and Smedley Street in Williams Lake.

The improvements will include street widening, sidewalk additions and drainage improvements and is expected to last about six weeks starting the week of Aug. 24 on 11th Avenue North.

The affected area will include the intersection of Smedley Street and a portion of 11th Avenue approximately 200 metres long to the east. The Smedley intersection and this part of 11th Avenue will remain closed during construction; traffic will be directed to detours through posted signage. Access to businesses on 11th Avenue will remain open at all times.

“Please use caution when driving near construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs, and devices,” noted the City in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as we make these improvements.”

