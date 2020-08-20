Construction work including street widening, sidewalk additions and drainage improvements will get underway the week of Aug. 24 at Eleventh Avenue North and Smedley Street. The work is expected to take roughly six weeks to complete. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City asks for patience as construction set to start on Smedley Street and 11th Ave North

Work to begin the week of Aug. 24

Construction work will get underway next week in the busy area of 11th Avenue North and Smedley Street in Williams Lake.

The improvements will include street widening, sidewalk additions and drainage improvements and is expected to last about six weeks starting the week of Aug. 24 on 11th Avenue North.

The affected area will include the intersection of Smedley Street and a portion of 11th Avenue approximately 200 metres long to the east. The Smedley intersection and this part of 11th Avenue will remain closed during construction; traffic will be directed to detours through posted signage. Access to businesses on 11th Avenue will remain open at all times.

“Please use caution when driving near construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs, and devices,” noted the City in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as we make these improvements.”

READ MORE: Hot real estate market hits Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms
Next story
World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Just Posted

City asks for patience as construction set to start on Smedley Street and 11th Ave North

Work to begin the week of Aug. 24

Trail maintenance workers discover Indigenous artifacts at Deep Creek

“This could end up being bigger,” says Glen Dixon

Hot real estate market hits Williams Lake

The average home price has gone from $292,000 in 2018 to $347,000 in 2020

B.C. First Nations head to the polls amid pandemic

Elections moving forward in many communities despite coronavirus

‘This is a catastrophic situation’: First Nations leaders close salmon fishery in Tsilhqot’in

A sonar population assessment on Aug. 12 at the Farwell Bridge counted just 16 sockeye

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Most Read