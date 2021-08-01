City applies for grant to build bridge, crosswalk connecting RC Cotton Trail to Stampede Grounds

The city’s contribution would be $105,00o or 30 per cent and be drawn from general revenue

The city of Williams Lake is applying for grant funding to construct a pedestrian overpass connecting the RC Cotton Trail to the Stampede Grounds. (City of Williams Lake image)

Williams Lake city continues to plan for a bridge and crosswalk to connect the RC Cotton trail to the Stampede Grounds.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, July 20, council unanimously approved an application to the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program in the amount of $350,000 to establish the trail link.

The city’s contribution would be $105,00o or 30 per cent and be drawn from general revenue.

In a report to council, planning analyst Jessica Ball noted the crosswalk, overpass and multi-use trail will allow a safe and accessible connection from residential neighbourhoods and the downtown area. The crosswalk will connect users to outdoor amenities, Scout Island Nature Park, Williams Lake and River Valley.



