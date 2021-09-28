Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)

City activates emergency response centre due to ‘imminent concern’ in river valley

A slide has exposed a section of sanitary main and a manhole, state of local emergency declared

Williams Lake residents are being asked to avoid the river valley as more land slippage near Frizzi Road has exposed a city sanitary main and manhole, creating a situation of ‘imminent concern,’ say officials.

As a precautionary measure, the Green Acres Mobile Home Park has been placed on evacuation alert. The City has notified all relevant agencies and is working with Emergency Management BC to address the situation as it evolves,” notes the city in a news release.

The City of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 2 in response to the land slippage in the vicinity of Frizzi Road and North Mackenzie Avenue.

“A State of Local Emergency has been declared to allow the City to undertake extraordinary measures to respond to and limit any damage.”

A reminder to residents that the River Valley continues to remain closed for recreation until further notice, until the trail is deemed safe for recreational purposes.

The City of Williams Lake will continue to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre and will provide updates as they are available.

