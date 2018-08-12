Snootli Hatchery employees Tristan Hutton (left), Yoshio Sakiyama, Christopher Willis, Aaron Schlek (right) and Blair Mack (centre) catch chum Salmon in the fence trap in the Saloompt River of the Bella Coola Valley. The eggs of the salmon will be harvested and used to rehabilitate the chum population in the river. Michael Wigle photo

Chum salmon rehabilitation aim of annual Snootli Creek Hatchery eggtake

Hatchery open for public tours

A program aimed at increasing adult chum salmon returns on B.C.s central coast has been in operation the last 40 years in the Bella Coola Valley.

Snootli Creek Hatchery manager Haakon Hammer said the program was designed to increase adult chum returns for various stocks on the Bella Coola River to increase fishing opportunities and mitigate the effects of spawning habitat loss in the Lower Bella Coola River and its tributaries.

“We work four rivers — Thorsen Creek, Snootli Creek, Fish/Air Side Channel and Saloompt River,” Hammer said. “Each river has an egg target of 1,800,000 million eggs, release target of 1,656,000 for each river which results in an average return of 23,000 adults.”

Last weekend hatchery employees — both full-time and casual — did a weekend sort at the Saloompt River.

“They crowd the chum from one end and then sort them into two pens — one for males and one for females so they can do an egg take the next day,” Hammer explained.

He said it is pretty easy to distinguish the males and females once you get an eye for it.

“The males are much higher vertically and have different markings on the side and are a lot skinnier on the stomach.”

Females, he added, are a lot shorter vertically but wider on their bellies from holding all the eggs.

“The other key way to tell is by the formation of the kipe, which is the hook nose on the fish. The males get a much larger kipe with much more aggressive teeth and the females don’t develop much of a kipe and have much softer teeth.”

Read more: Central Coast Fishermen’s Protection Association recognized for 30 years of service

The hatchery has been very successful in providing a large, consistent commercial catch almost every year since operations began.

Because it is still the middle of the run, Hammer said he couldn’t comment on how healthy the return is shaping up just yet.

The first small chum eggtake was done in 1978 just on Snootli Creek and was hitting full targets on the four chum rivers by 1980.

“With the chum we also perform an assessment; 100,000 fry from the Snootli Creek chum stock are adipose fin-clipped every year and escapement assessed to provide contribution and exploitation estimates for this stock. This exploitation rate is used to estimate exploitation rates of other chum stocks.”

Chum is the first and largest operation of the year, he added.

Other projects they will be working on are small eggtakes — 60,000 eggtarget — on the Saloompt chinook and Nustatsum chinook along with a large 2,000,000 eggtarget on the Atarko River chinook.

Read more: Telegraph Line Cabin project receives big helping hands

Born and raised in Bella Coola, Hammer became the hatchery’s manager in July of this year after working there for about a decade.

“My ancestors were some of the first Norwegians coming into town in the late 1800s,” he said, noting many of the employees at the hatchery are also from Bella Coola.

The Snootli Hatchery is open to the public Mondays to Fridays 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While the hatchery is currently undergoing a major five-year $20.4 million renovation to modernize its infrastructure and improve its operations, the site will continue to be accessible to visitors during this period.

The hatchery is located 12 kilometres east of Bella Coola at the head of the North Bentinck. Head east of Bella Coola on Highway 20 and watch for signs.

Guided tours are provided depending on the number of staff available. Please call ahead for additional tour information and tours for large groups.

For the safety of the public, no self-guided tours are permitted.

There are currently no public facilities at the site.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Michael Wigle captured this image of three of the five usual beings he can encounter on a chum salmon creek right now in the Bella Coola Valley — eagles, gulls and crows. The other two would be ravens and, possibly, bear. Michael Wigle photo

Previous story
U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Just Posted

Chum salmon rehabilitation aim of annual Snootli Creek Hatchery eggtake

Hatchery open for public tours

Four evacuation orders, seven alerts currently in place within Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

CRD provides comprehensive update on current evacuation orders and alerts

UPDATED: Highway 97 reopens at Clinton, Cache Creek following mudslide activity

Motorists advised to use caution while travelling through affected areas

UPDATED: 84 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre

TNRD downgraded evacuation order for the area east of 70 Mile House to an alert

Residents in affected areas are to remain prepared in case of another order

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Pilot John Sessions was giving rides in a vintage 1930s airliner at the airport in Abbotsford.

‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne Johnson thanked BC Lions head coach Wally Buono for cutting him from the CFL

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Most Read