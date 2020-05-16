Chocolate milk stolen from a refrigerated truck in Lac la Hache

The 100 Mile RCMP Detachment is reminding the community to continue to alert them to suspicious behaviour. (Submitted photo)

From April 29 to May 12, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 193 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights are listed below.

Lactose larceny

On May 11, at 11:46 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a theft from a refrigerated delivery truck along in Lac la Hache. The complainant reports three cases of chocolate milk and some cheese were stolen out of the back of the work vehicle.

There are no suspects or witnesses. The back door had been left insecure by accident, and clearly the suspect(s) are chocoholics. The value of the missing merchandise is approximately $200 Canadian. This investigation is ongoing.

The case file number is 2020-1401.

Bail breacher apprehended due to inactive insurance

On May 9 at 7:07 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and an RCMP Provincial Support Team member were on patrol in the 100 Mile House area when they observed a white Lexus with inactive insurance coming into the 100 Mile House downtown area. Police attempted to complete a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop for police and sped along Cedar Avenue, going through three stop signs before turning left onto Horse Lake Road, at which point the officer(s) pulled over as the vehicle had failed to stop for police.

No pursuit was initiated with the vehicle due to the observed traffic offences. After a short stop, members continued to patrol at normal speeds, locating the vehicle along Gibson Road with a male who matched the driver description standing beside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old male was arrested and searched, with the vehicle keys being located in his front pocket as well as drugs and a knife contrary to his current bail conditions. Charges have been approved against Daniel Oetheimer of 100 Mile House, who remains in police custody, according to Nielsen. The investigation is ongoing.

The case file number is 2020-1387.

Intoxicated motorists leads to arrest and vehicle impoundment

On May 7 at 7:12 p.m, 100 Mile House RCMP and Cariboo Regional Traffic Services (100 Mile) attended to a report of drug use in a motor vehicle near the mailboxes on Telqua Drive in 108 Mile Ranch. The complainant reported two people slumped over in the vehicle with it still running. Members located the vehicle on scene with two occupants. The driver and passenger showed signs of being intoxicated by drug and alcohol, with open liquor in the vehicle.

A Sobriety Field Test was completed and the driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs. The passenger became obstructive and was subsequently arrested, then searched incidental to arrest.

A substance suspected to be heroin was located on his person and seized. The vehicle was impounded. This investigation is ongoing.

The case file number is 2020-1366.

ATV thumbs nose at CRT on Highway

While on patrol on May 5 at 12:54 p.m, in the area of 93 Mile Loop Road along Highway 97 a CRT officer observed a red Honda ATV driving erratically. The single occupant appeared to taunt the officer as he drove down the frontage road twice while the officer was stationary.

The ATV was then seen travelling southbound on Highway 97 at a high rate of speed at which point the officer attempted to complete a traffic stop with the ATV due to the offence being observed on the highway. The officer attempted to close the distance along 93 Mile Loop Road, but the ATV turned onto Edmunds Lake Road and failed to stop for police. The driver was wearing a camo jacket. The investigation is ongoing.

The case file number is 2020-1334.

Suspicious men seen off by Emerald Crescent resident

On May 1 at 3:11 p.m, 100 Mile House RCMP were contacted from an address along Emerald Crescent in Lac la Hache. The complainant reported seeing two males around noon come onto his property in a blue Chevrolet Lumina (no plate was seen).

The two males, described as being of south Asian or of Middle Eastern descent, were dressed in dress pants and collared shirts. The indicated they were at the property to do a septic system “perk” test but didn’t seem to be dressed as plumbers.

The complainant stated the two males then left his residence after being told to leave. He had reported the information as he had seen a recent sign put up by the local RCMP to report suspicious occurrences in your neighbourhood. This is one example of several events in the past week where citizens have reported suspicious occurrences.

Your assistance is much appreciated. This investigation is concluded.

The case file number is 2020-1267.

Owner puts dog down after child is bitten

On April 29 at 4:27 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported serious dog bite in the 5000 block of Block Drive in 108 Mile Ranch. The complainant reports a child had been bitten by a dog belonging to the same residence.

The child had been transported to the hospital for injuries suffered during the attack. After working with all parties, the dog was put down by the owner.

Police do have the authority under the Community Charter to seize a dangerous animal and make an application to the Crown for its destruction, with the animal’s fate being decided on by a judge during a hearing. In this case, the owner made their own decision due to the history of the animal. This file is concluded.

The case file number is 2020-1241.

Anyone with information on any file in the 100 Mile House RCMP area can contact local RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers. 100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the assistance.

