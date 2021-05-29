Residents line up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday May 26, 2021. (AP Photo)

Residents line up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday May 26, 2021. (AP Photo)

Chinese city locks down neighborhood after COVID-19 upsurge

The southern city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home Saturday for door-to-door testing

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered its residents to stay home Saturday for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities.

Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Kong, has reported 20 new infections over the past week. The number is small compared with India’s thousands of daily cases but has alarmed Chinese authorities who believed they had the disease under control.

The spread of infections was “fast and strong,” the official Global Times newspaper cited health authorities as saying.

Saturday’s order to stay home applied to residents of five streets in Liwan District in the city center.

Outdoor markets, child care centers and entertainment venues were closed. Indoor restaurant dining was prohibited. Grade schools were told to stop in-person classes.

People in parts of four nearby districts were ordered to limit outdoor activity.

The city government earlier ordered testing of hundreds of thousands of residents following the initial infections. The government said some 700,000 people had been tested by Wednesday.

China reports a handful of new cases every day but says almost all are believed to be people who were infected abroad. The mainland’s official death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Guangzhou and 14 in other parts of the country that it said came from abroad.

Most of the latest infections in Guangzhou are believed to be linked to a 75-year-old woman who was found May 21 to have the variant first identified in India, state media say. Most of the others attended a dinner with her or live together.

That infection spread to the nearby city of Nanshan, where one new confirmed case and two asymptomatic cases were reported Saturday after people from Guangzhou were tested, according to The Global Times.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ChinaCoronavirus

Previous story
Egypt court adjourns Suez ship case for more compensation talks
Next story
CRD exploring possibility of developing trails and recreation service

Just Posted

The Interlakes Pioneer Heritage Accessible Trail which opened in 2014 sees good use. The Cariboo Regional District is presently exploring the possibility of developing a trails and recreation service. (CRD photo)
CRD exploring possibility of developing trails and recreation service

Most regional districts have them, said Darron Campbell, CRD manager of community services

Lynda Price, Chief of Ulkatcho First Nation, left, Dylan Walsh, principal of Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School, Lewis Budgell, UFN education director, Gary Holte, UFN Elders’ Executive Council, Mabelene Leon, UFN Council and Allen Louie, UFN Council stand with their new signs. (Photo submitted)
Cow moose, calf protection focus of Ulkatcho First Nation

Chief Lynda Price said the community purchased five signs to place along Highway 20

Dan Hutchings, the Williams Lake Kidney Walk Volunteer Team Lead with the Kidney Foundation of Canada, is encouraging residents to take part in this year’s annual Kidney Walk on Sunday, June 6 — taking place virtually this year again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lakecity resident battling kidney disease encourages annual walk participation

“I was healthy my whole life up until then [2008],” Hutchings said.

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Open burning (Black Press Media)
BC Wildfire Service expands Category 3 open fire prohibition

Prohibition is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Most Read