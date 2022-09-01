Residents line up for Covid-19 screening in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan province Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Residents line up for Covid-19 screening in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan province Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. (Chinatopix Via AP)

China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak

New school term has been delayed, although public transport continues to operate

Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70% of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic center.

The start of the new school term has been delayed, although public transport continues to operate and citizens are permitted to leave the city if they can show a special need.

Under the rules announced Thursday, just one member of each family who can show a negative virus test within the past 24 hours is allowed out per day to buy necessities.

No word was issued on when the lockdown would be lifted.

Similar measures have seen millions of people confined to their homes in the northeastern city of Dalian, as well as Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province that borders the capital Beijing.

Chengdu has reported around 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak and no deaths from the latest round of domestic transmission, but the extreme measures reflect China’s rigid adherence to its “zero-COVID” policy that has exacted a major toll on the economy, with lockdowns, business closures and mass testing requirements.

China says the measures are necessary to prevent a wider spread of the virus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The fear of being caught in a lockdown situation or sent to a quarantine facility for even being in proximity with a person who tested positive has severely constrained people’s work, consumption and travel habits.

RELATED: More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

RELATED: Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

ChinaCoronavirus

Previous story
RCMP identify suspect following weekend shooting in Cranbrook
Next story
Downtown Williams Lake brightened up with Indigenous-themed crosswalk

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

Austin Tate, from right, and Ayrilee McCoubrey of the Marie Sharpe Parent Advisory Council, Aven McCoubrey, starting Kindergarten next week, and Keelan McCoubrey, starting Grade three next week at Marie Sharpe, stand beside the freshly painted crosswalk at Third and Cameron in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake brightened up with Indigenous-themed crosswalk

B.C.’s lieutenant governor Jane Austin (centre) attended the Tl’etinqox Culture Camp Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the invitation of Chief Joe Alphonse. (Photo submitted)
B.C. lieutenant governor visits Tŝilhqot’in territory, celebrates birthday

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus principal Curt Levens was born and raised in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Ready for the new school year