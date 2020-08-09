Chimney Valley 4-H Club: Meet the club members and projects for 62nd annual show and sale

Brody Nustad Adanna Nustad Ashtynn Cullum Austyn Waters Blaine Huffman Cassidy Huffman Chelsia Weetman Ella Carson Kacey Huffman Kelsey Camille Kolby Camille Lane Carson Mesa Slavens Montana Waters Paige Romaniuk Raelee Slavens Riley DeRose Sawyer Romaniuk Shanda Russell Will Roberts

Adanna Nustad

Hello. My name is Adanna Nustad. I am 17 years old and I am a senior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my third year doing a market steer as well as my final year in 4-H. I am the president of my club for the second year in a row. I purchased my steer from Sunshine Ranch out in Horsefly.

He is a Limousine/Angus and roughly 1,200 pounds. He is fed a constant feeding of hay and fed morning and night Altwasser ration. Because of the current circumstances we have changed the sale to an online sale. We hope we will still get the same turn out, even though it is online. My lot number is 59.

Brody Nustad

My name is Brody Nustad and this is my first year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I am doing a sheep project and his name is Adam. We are lot #60. Hope you can make the online auction at this year’s 62nd annual 4H show and Sale, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Check it out at www.dlms.ca.

Ashtynn Cullum

My name is Ashtynn Cullum, I am 12 years old and this is my third year raising market lamb. I am a junior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club and unfortunately members are not able to attend this year but you can find my lamb ‘Rambo’ at Lot #50 at this year’s sale on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. There will still be an opportunity for viewing the high-quality market animals Monday at 12:00 with social distancing measures in place.

This year’s 62nd Annual Show and Sale is going to be a lot different than all other years; there won’t be a Show but I have still been working very hard with my Hampshire/Dorset X lamb from Dominion Creek Ranch and hope that if you are reading this you can attend personally (small groups) or attend the sale virtually at Direct Livestock Marketing Systems (dlms.ca).

So once again I hope that each and every one of you come and check us out at the 62nd Annual Sale via www.dlms.ca.

Austyn Waters

Hi. My name is Austyn Waters, and I am from the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I am lot number 71. This is my third year in 4-H and my first year doing lamb. I am a senior member and I am 16 years old. My lamb’s name is Kevin, and he is a Northern Cheviot Suffolk cross. Kevin was born on Feb. 10 and the reason I picked him is because he was the only black one there, and I liked how he looked.

Please come down to the Williams Lake Stockyards to visit my lamb on Aug. 10 to check out all my hard work I have done with him. Thank you for supporting me in my 4-H adventures.

Blaine Huffman

Hello. My name is Blaine Huffman. I am nine years old and this is my first year in 4-H as a junior member. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my first year taking a homegrown market steer, named Gus. He is from our ranch, 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. He is a Black Angus and he weighs approximately 1,215 pounds. The best part I enjoyed this year was being able to snuggle Gus and when I scratch him he swings his tail.

The Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale will look a bit different this year as we are selling animals at our online sale on Aug. 10. You are able to view the animals the day of the sale which will be on display at the BC Livestock Yards. My steer Gus will be under lot #53. You need to be registered with DLMS to bid on an animal at the sale, or please contact myself at 250 267-3914 if interested in purchasing my steer. Thank you for your support.

Cassidy Huffman

Hello. My name is Cassidy Huffman. I am 11 years old and this is my second year in 4-H. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my first year taking a homegrown market steer, named Swagger. He is from our ranch, 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. He is Black Angus and he weighs approximately 1,300 pounds. The best part I enjoyed this year was learning how to fit my steer at our Cow Educational Day. I love washing Swagger.

The Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale will look a bit different this year as we are selling animals at our online sale on Aug. 10. You are able to view the animals the day of the sale which will be on display at the BC Livestock Yards. My steer Swagger will be under lot #54. You need to be registered with DLMS to bid on an animal at the sale, or please contact myself at 250 267-3914 if interested in purchasing my steer. Thank you for your support.

Chelsia Weetman

My name is Chelsia Weetman. I’m 11 and in my second year in 4-H as part of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This year my project is Patchy a market steer. He is homegrown on my ranch Big Creek Ranch. He is Hereford and enjoys being brushed and scratched under his brisket. I chose a steer as my project because I thought it would be fun to work with him and groom him. He will be at the 4-H sale Aug. 10 lot #73. Hope you check out to the sale at www.dlms.ca.

Ella Carson

Hi. My name is Ella Carson, lot #46. This is my sixth year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I am enjoying being the club secretary this year. My project is a spunky market lamb, named Willie. He was born January 31, 2020. He’s a Dorset and St. Croix cross and weighs approximately 90 pounds. He’s long and has nice muscles. From what I can tell, his tender emotions would make for tender meat. He’d also make an amazing Christmas dinner.(Ella and Willie, Lot #46 Chimney Valley 4-H Club)

Kacey Huffman

Hello, my name is Kacey Huffman. I am 13 years old and this is my fourth year in 4-H. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. My project is a homegrown market steer, named Larry. He is from our ranch, 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. He is a Black Angus cross and he weighs approximately 1250 LBS.

The Williams Lake and district 4-H Show and Sale will look a bit different this year as we are selling animals at our online sale on August 10th. You are able to view the animals the day of the sale which will be on display at the BC Livestock Yards. My steer Larry will be under lot #55. You need to be registered with DLMS to bid on an animal at the sale, or please contact myself at 250 267-3914 if interested in purchasing my steer. Thank you for your support.

Kelsey Camille

My name is Kelsey Camille. I’m in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my third year in 4-H and first year as a junior member, and I’m taking a market steer. He is home grown from my parents’ farm. His name is Rainbow. He is a black Angus/limo X. He should be around 1,300 pounds by sale. He can be hard to catch but once I catch him he’s a good boy. I’ve enjoyed grooming and showing him at cow camp. He will be for sale at our district sale on Aug. 10, 2020.

Kolby Camille

My name is Kolby Camille. This is my with year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This year I’m taking my very own calf as a market steer. He’s a limo X and should weigh 1,300 pounds by sale. I’m disappointed that there’s no show but happy I can still sell my excellent steer at the sale on Aug. 10,2020. Please bid on him. He will be delicious. I would like to thank Laird Archie for purchasing my 2019 market steer.

Lane Carson

Hello, my name is Lane Carson and this is my fourth year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I enjoy 4-H because it is educational and I get to learn about animals while hanging out with my friends. We also help out in the community when we can. This year I am raising a very handsome market hog named Porky. Porky is a landrace with a long back and a large rump. A large rump means he’ll have good hams. In our pig pen we have five pigs, but he is by far the biggest of them all. He would be a great addition to your Christmas dinner. I hope that you log on to bid in your comfy PJs, under a blanket at home with me, Porky and the rest of the 4-H kids. (Lane Carson and Porky pig, Lot #47 Chimney Valley 4-H Club).

Mesa Slavens

Hi my name is Mesa Slavens and I’m a senior member in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my first year in 4-H and I’m doing market swine. Her name is Fireball and she’s a Berkshire/Duroc cross. She was born March 3. My lot number is 66. I’m also doing a project heifer named Liz.

Montana Waters

My name is Montana Waters and I am from the Chimney Valley 4-H Club and am lot #72. I am a junior member and this is my first year in 4-H and I am doing a market lamb for my sale project.

My lambs name is Fargo, he is a Suffolk Cross and he was born on Feb. 10, 2020. Fargo is a long lamb who is very friendly, loves being around people, loves attention and most of all loves his grain.

Please come down to the Williams Lake Stockyards at 4665 Cattle Drive on Aug. 10 to check out all my hard work I have put into my lamb this 4-H year.

Paige Romaniuk

Howdy! My name is Paige Romaniuk and I am the vice president of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I am 14 years old, in the ninth grade and this my fifth year in 4-H and my third beef project.

Now, I am sure you are wondering: “Who that tasty looking steer is in the picture?” This is my Black Angus/Hereford steer named Midnight. My steer really stood out to me in the herd this year because of his cool markings. His face looks like a moon crescent, so I instantly decided to name him Midnight.

Midnight is my idea of a perfect steer. He has a beautiful top line, deep body and gained weight like a pro. When I first heard that the show and sale would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation I was so disappointed, but I can guarantee that Midnight will be a great purchase as I raised him with the best care and quality.

This year sale is going to look a little different but if there is one thing COVID-19 has taught us is that technology can bring us together. I would like to personally thank you for your support over the years and invite you to the 4-H online sale held on Aug. 10. If you’re in the market for some incredible beef watch for Midnight Lot #63!

Raelee Slavens

Hi my name is Raelee Slavens, I am 12 Years old and I am a junior member in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This year I chose to take a market swine and named her Chunky! She loves swimming in her water trough and eating apples. She is a Berkshire/Duroc. My Lot number is #67.

Riley DeRose

Hello. My name is Riley DeRose. I am 16 years old and a senior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. The project I have chosen this year is a steer named Fergus. Lot #52. Fergus is a red Angus cross that I raised from my own breeding program. Being homegrown I consider him to be the best steer I have had so far. Fergus is gentle and easy to handle. He is long and straight backed and likes to eat. I would like to wish everyone a clean bill of health this year and best of luck to all the buyers and 4-H families. Thank you. Riley DeRose, Lot #52, Chimney Valley 4-H Club

Sawyer Romaniuk

Hello everyone! My name is Sawyer Romaniuk and I am a junior member with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I am 12 years in the seventh grade and this my fourth year in 4-H and my third beef project.

I would like to take the time to introduce you to my Black Angus X steer named Meatball. Meatball got his name because he is so goofy and has a funny personality! He is a big, happy and loves the chickens on our farm!

Meatball is a large steer with a straight top line, deep body but he is nicely balanced and not waisty. I raised him with the best care and quality. I can promise he will be a great purchase and will make any buyer happy! I would like to take the time to thank my community and the support with 4-H over the years. This year sale is going to be a bit different as the 4-H sale will be online, but I can assure some great projects will be for sale. So if your in the market for some tasty beef watch for Meatball Lot#64!

Shanda Russell

Hello. My name is Shanda Russell and this is my first year in 4-H. My project is a steer named Buddy. His is a Horned Hereford that my family raise on our ranch. I went to a cow camp that showed me how to make my steer look his best for the sale. Due to Covid I won’t be able to show Buddy at the show and sale. His was given screening pellets with rolled barley and heavy molasses for the first three months after weaning in October. Then I started him on a diet of dairy ration and the screening pellets together with all the hay he could eat, a trace mineral block plus a 20 per cent lick tub free choice to eat as he wanted. I’ve been taking him for short walks just about every day since he’s been haltered. Thank you from Shanda Russell of Anvil Mountain Ranch. Lot #65, Chimney Valley Club

Will Roberts

Hi. My name is Will Roberts. I am a senior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my ninth year in 4-H. I am raising another home-grown Black Angus steer. Black Angus are well known for the marbling in the meat. Over 20 4-H steers from our ranch have graded either Prime or AAA moderate, which is the top AAA grade. My steer will be finished, but not overdone. The tenderness will come from the marbling, not fat cover. You may already know that we will be selling online this year. Please register as a buyer at www.dlms.ca. There is more information on facebook Williams Lake and District 4-H and the website www.wldistrict4h.com. You will be able to view my steer at the barn on sale day. Also, look for a catalogue of all our sale projects. The best way to find me is by my Lot #62.

