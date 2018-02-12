Chilly Monday morning marks BC Family Day

Sunshine and cold are in the forecast for today’s BC Family Day in Williams Lake.

It’s expected to be sunny, but cold today in Williams Lake, as morning temperatures hovered around -20C where the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds appear to be in a cold, peaceful slumber. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The temperature is predicted to rise this afternoon to -8C, however, possibly allowing lakecity residents to get outdoors to enjoy today’s BC Family Day.

By Tuesday, it’s expected to reach -4C by the afternoon with temperatures remaining around that mark throughout the week. Little to no snowfall is in the forecast.

Drive BC, meanwhile, is reporting no major incidents as of 8:15 a.m. Monday morning, but is advising motorists to use caution while travelling roadways as compact snow with slippery sections and black ice is noted on both Highway 20 and Highway 97.

For anyone looking to do something indoors, the city’s Recreation Services Department is hosting a Family Day Celebration at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex with a free skate from 10 a.m. until noon. Skate rentals will be available, and the concession will be open.

Up at Mt. Timothy Ski Area, the hill is offering 50 per cent off day tickets for Family Day.

At 8 a.m., the temperature at the hill was -19C, and the hill is currently enjoying a 136-centimetre base due to last week’s snowfall.

Both the upper and lower magic carpets are open if you’re wanting to take advantage and get the little ones out on the slopes.

The ski hill notes 13 runs are also groomed for the day, including Big Easy, Easy Street, Nancy’s Paw, Cariboo, Ricochet, Big Dipper, Slow Motion, Morgan Side, Solitude, Chilcotin, Wrangler, Paradise, Split Decision and Staircase.