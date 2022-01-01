Children who never returned from residential schools newsmaker of the year: CP poll

Organizers had to move the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Day from the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School to the Williams Lake First Nation arbor in September due to the sheer number of people wanting to attend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

They were honoured with thousands of tiny shoes lined up in front of churches and government buildings across the country following the disturbing discovery of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia.

The children who didn’t come home from residential schools have been chosen in the annual Canadian Press survey of editors across the country as newsmaker of the year.

“People thought about their own children and their own grandchildren,” said Murray Sinclair, a retired senator and the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which heard from residential school survivors and their families about the lasting trauma on generations of Indigenous people.

“They asked themselves the questions: ‘Why did this happen?’ and ‘What if it were my kids?’”

The CP newsmaker of the year is typically an individual. Former prime minister Pierre Trudeau was named newsmaker of the year nine times in the late 1960s and ’70s. Occasionally, however, groups of individuals have been selected — front-line workers in 2020, the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in 2018, the Canadian soldier in 2006.

Canadians were forced to confront the country’s history in May when the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation revealed that ground-penetrating radar had detected what were believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site in B.C.

Anger and grief rippled across the country. There were rallies and ceremonies. Statues of figures seen as representing colonial forces behind the schools were toppled. In the months that followed, more graves were found at other former residential school sites. Governments committed money to finding and commemorating more graves and the country marked its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in September.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools over a century. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed mistreatment at the schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children. Its final report included findings of at least 4,100 deaths and an unknown number of unmarked graves.

Sinclair said many Canadians were aware on an intellectual level about what happened at the schools. But, he said, the unmarked graves “brought it home to the heart.” He said survivors of residential schools have told him they feel as if the stories they’ve been telling all their lives have been heard and, finally, believed.

Sinclair said the discovery has had a substantial effect on the discourse around Indigenous issues and is changing the way people understand Canada’s history. Many are wondering what the graves say about us as a society and how Indigenous people are treated now, he added. “What does that say about us today that we still see this as an Indigenous issue, not a non-Indigenous issue?”

