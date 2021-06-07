(File photo)

(File photo)

Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

The RCMP’s watchdog is investigating after gunshots were exchanged and two people were injured, including a child, in a police pursuit near Merritt Sunday late afternoon, June 6, stemming from a stolen property file.

One man and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital following the chase while multiple scenes have been secured in anticipation of the arrival of the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC), noted an RCMP spokesperson in a news release Sunday night.

No one else was injured.

According to police, at about 3:50 p.m. on June 6, 2021 Merritt RCMP attempted to stop a white Ford F-350 truck with a flat deck trailer which was associated with a stolen property file. The vehicle fled from the officer, who then notified dispatch.

At around 5:30 p.m. the suspect vehicle was then discovered again five kilometers from Merritt on Highway 5A without its trailer, noted RCMP. Police deployed a spike belt and eventually the vehicle stopped, but then continued travelling again before coming to a stop on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C.

“Throughout the incident gunshots were fired or were exchanged between the suspect(s) and police,” said RCMP.

“Ultimately two individuals were located inside the vehicle.”

The Merritt RCMP along with the Southeast District General Investigation Services are conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial vehicle stop.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the two injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

“Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC,” said RCMP.

For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Don’t be taken in by fake gold scammers in Williams Lake: RCMP

Just Posted

Insp. Myron Friesen is the new officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s new RCMP inspector brings more than 30 years of experience

Myron Friesen transferred from Grand Prairie, Alta. where he was District Advisory NCO

(File photo)
Don’t be taken in by fake gold scammers in Williams Lake: RCMP

There have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a man and woman selling gold out of their car

A large, old growth tree is pictured on a logging truck near Nanaimo and has become the symbol of the ongoing Fairy Creek blockades. The tree is estimated to have been felled between March and August of 2020 from the north island. (Lorna Beecroft photo)
FOREST INK: Giant tree makes news

CBC radio covered a story of a monster tree on a logging… Continue reading

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’s CORNER: Residential school legacy must be acknowledged

The Chief and her members have been preparing for this moment for a long time

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Predictions of climate variability and effects on agriculture

Oliver Rujanschi, we will miss you and the warmth that you were. Sorry friend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

(File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Most Read