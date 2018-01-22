Areas in the Chilcotin west of Williams Lake received a large dump of snow over the weekend as seen in here in Nemiah Valley’s Xeni Gwet’in on Sunday. Glen Chelsea photo

Chilcotin receives large dump of snow

The snowstorm that fell in B.C. over the weekend also impacted areas in the Chilcotin

Residents in the Chilcotin are digging out more than a foot of snow that fell Saturday night and Sunday.

“We got a foot and half,” said family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon Monday from her home near Tatla Lake.

Glen Chelsea, a Xeni Gwet’in First Nation resident in Nemiah Valley, shared photographs on Sunday that showed the snow measuring almost 40 centimetres.

The power was also out in several areas of the Cariboo and Chilcotin on Sunday impacting around 700 customers, however, BC Hydro noted all the power was restored by Sunday evening as crews worked through the night.

Many of the outages Sunday were due to trees down on wires, likely because of wind which was blowing up to 46 kilometres an hour, with gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour at some point.

Presently there is a power outage in the 6200 block of the Likely Road impacting less than five customers that was reported at 8:02 a.m. Monday. The cause is trees down across power lines.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow along Highway 20 from Riske Creek west, and slippery sections from Riske Creek to Williams Lake.

Highway 97 has slippery sections from Cache Creek to Prince George, with compact snow with slushy sections 30 kilometres north of Quesnel.

Chilcotin receives large dump of snow

