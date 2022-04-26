Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015. An Indigenous civilian monitor has been appointed to look over a report by British Columbia’s police watchdog in the RCMP shooting death of a 28-year-old man last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015. An Indigenous civilian monitor has been appointed to look over a report by British Columbia’s police watchdog in the RCMP shooting death of a 28-year-old man last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Chief of B.C. First Nation will look over police watchdog’s report on fatal shooting

Julian Jones killed by officers responding to a report of a woman held against her will near Tofino

An Indigenous civilian monitor has been appointed to look over a report by British Columbia’s police watchdog following the RCMP shooting death of a 28-year-old man last year.

Julian Jones was a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation on Vancouver Island and the Independent Investigations Office says in a news release that the nation’s chief, Thomas George, will receive unfettered access to all of its investigative materials.

The office said Jones was killed by officers after they responded to a report of a woman being held against her will on Meares Island, near Tofino.

This is the first time an Indigenous civilian monitor has been appointed in such a case, and the director of the Independent Investigations Office says it’s another step in building trust between his office and Indigenous Peoples.

Ronald MacDonald says George’s final report will be made public when it is appropriate and in keeping with the office’s reporting practices.

He says arriving at this point has been a lengthy process as the office did the work to develop a new agreement in identifying a civilian monitor.

“I look forward to Chief George’s report at the conclusion of his review and commit to undertaking any additional considerations, evidence, or avenues of investigation he identifies through his valuable lived experience.”

The office is responsible for the independent civilian oversight of police in B.C. It probes all incidents involving officers that result in serious harm or death, no matter if there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation man shot and killed by Tofino RCMP

RELATED: ‘Police have killed more Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation members than COVID’

Indigenouspolice shooting

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement
Next story
IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Cariboo Chilcotin residents are encouraged to participate in the City Nature Challenge 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-Chilcotin region participating in City Nature Challenge 2022

An 18-hole disc golf course will be going into Boitanio Park in the northeast section. (City of Williams Lake image)
18-hole disc golf course planned for Boitanio Park Williams Lake

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

Williams Lake City Council is working to determine tax rates for city residents. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City council tries to reconcile tax rate with higher property assessments