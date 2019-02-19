Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse has been re-elected for a sixth term as chief. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse has been re-elected for a sixth term as chief. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Alphonse will serve a sixth term

Joe Alphonse has been re-elected as Chief of Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation.

This will be his sixth consecutive term as chief for Tl’etinqox.

Voters went to the polls on Monday, Feb. 18 and by 12:59 a.m. Tuesday Alphonse learned he had won.

Tl’etinqox is one of six Tsilhqot’in communities located west of the Fraser River.

Earlier Monday, Xeni Gwet’in (Nemiah Valley) Chief Jimmy Lulua posted on Facebook that a delegation of Tsilqhot’in chiefs is in Ottawa this week meeting with federal government representatives to work on a transformative change agreement for the Tsilhqot’in Nation and a declared title agreement.

Watch back for our interview with Alphonse

news@wltribune.com

