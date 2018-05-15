Chase suspect arrested without incident in fields near Exeter Station Road

The suspect is also wanted for offences committed in Alberta

The suspect from May 12’s police chase has been caught by police, according to a May 15 news release.

On May 14, the RCMP received a report of an adult male matching the description of the suspect attempting to board a school bus at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. Officers were patrolling the area around the school before being seen at the Greyhound Bus terminal.

Police began chase of the suspect and arrested him without incident in the fields near Exeter Station Road and Highway 97.

The 27-year-old Albertan male is facing numerous driving and other criminal charges, including dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and breach of recognizing and resisting arrest. The suspect is also wanted in Alberta for several offences related to driving and violent behaviour.

The 100 Mile House RCMP detachment would like to thank the public for their support. Concerned civilians reporting tips could have limited the suspect’s dangerous driving and violent behaviour, allowing for the potential of innocent people being harmed.