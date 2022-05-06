Cameron McSorley. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cameron McSorley. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

‘My life has been ruined’: Charges stayed against Forest Grove man

Cameron McSorley had been charged with uttering threats against the MCFD

A case against a Forest Grove man charged with uttering threats against the Ministry of Children and Families Development was stayed in 100 Mile provincial court Friday.

Crown Counsel Paola Konge stayed the proceedings against Cameron McSorley, 38, who had been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm against the MCFD and possession of a firearm without a license or registration. The stay came after Judge Michelle Stanford agreed to issue an order that McSorley forfeit his seized firearms, including a 12-gauge shotgun, .22 rifle, a handgun and ammunition.

“They’re not calling it an exoneration but that’s what it is,” McSorley said outside the court. “The Crown has no evidence.”

McSorley told the court in February that he had been heading to the 100 Mile RCMP detachment on June 4 at the request of Sgt. Brad McKinnon when he was pulled over by three or four police cars near his home. He alleges the officers made him lie on the ground, handcuffed him and put a rifle to his head.

He said the following eight months had been difficult because of strict conditions that included a prohibition from going within 10 kilometres of 100 Mile House except between noon and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This left him with only a “narrow window” to go to doctor’s appointments, get groceries or fill prescriptions. He said the curfew left him feeling isolated and “trapped.”

Stanford agreed in February to vary two of McSorley’s eight conditions to allow him to go into 100 Mile House, noting “I appreciate the hardship these conditions have caused you.”

McSorley said Friday the arrest and subsequent conditions have had a negative effect on his reputation and destroyed his drafting and design business.

“My life has been ruined,” he said, adding he was also “discredited in the community … a toll that could last a while.”

McSorley said he intends to start rebuilding his life, but he’s not sure where to start “as the world has changed so much. I wasn’t the bad guy I was told that I was, which was hard.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. expands mental health support for health-care, social service workers
Next story
Body of young B.C. woman missing since 2020 found in empty Vancouver home

Just Posted

Cameron McSorley. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘My life has been ruined’: Charges stayed against Forest Grove man

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene in the 300 block of Midnight Drive Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP cordon off portion of Midnight Drive Friday morning

Sienna Kalashnikoff, 10, along with her cousins Amira Magnusson, 9, Ava Magnusson, 11, and Dean Magnusson, 5, proudly display some of the plants they were selling at Seedy Saturday and Early Bird Farmers’ Market, April 30 in Williams Lake. Read more about the event on page A11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake Seedy Saturday, earlybird farmer’s market kicks off the season

Remy Vande Weghe and his dog Maya were setting out for Dog Creek on April 30, 2022 from Williams Lake, as part of a tour through western Canada back home to Quebec. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bicycle tourist visits Williams Lake en route back to Quebec with his dog