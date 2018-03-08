Charges have been stayed against Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, in cat torture case. (File photo)

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

  • Mar. 8, 2018 11:08 a.m.
  • News

Charges have been stayed against Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, a Duncan man accused of taking part in the torture of a cat in November, 2017, then sharing the photos and video of the incident with the animal’s owner on Snapchat.

The BC Prosecution Service said that the charges against the two teenagers involved in the case are proceeding.

The BCPS stated that the decision to stay the charges against Lemire was made after further information was received by the prosecutor, and the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard could not be met.

Lemire had been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

The two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy who can’t be identified due to their age, are being charged with one count of causing an animal to suffer in the incident.

The one-year-old family cat, named Gigi, was drugged, shaved and tossed out a window by a group that included Lemire.

RELATED STORY: CHARGE LAID IN ALLEGED CAT TORTURE IN DUNCAN

The presence of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, was found in Gigi’s system when she was taken to the vet.

The incident was recorded and send via Snapchat to Gigi’s young owner in the wee hours of the morning by a group of people she used to associate with.

Previous story
B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders
Next story
B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

Just Posted

Accommodation tax approved for Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1

Celebrating International Women’s Day with girl power

Girl power alive and well in lakecity thanks to Girl Guides of Canada

VIDEO: In Conversation, with our guest Mayor Walt Cobb

Williams Lake Tribune’s editor Angie Mindus hosts an off-the-cuff interview with Mayor Walt Cobb, in Episode 2

Affordable housing project approved in Williams Lake with parking reductions

A proposed 39-unit affordable apartment building for downtown Williams Lake will only… Continue reading

Cattle grazing approved inside Williams Lake city limits

City council has approved a temporary permit for cattle grazing for the purpose of wildfire hazard mitigation within Williams Lake city limits.

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

Most Read