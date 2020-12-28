Williams Lake RCMP identified two suspects in connection with an attempted robbery just before Christmas. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Williams Lake RCMP identified two suspects in connection with an attempted robbery just before Christmas. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Charges laid in connection with attempt robbery at Scotiabank ATM in Williams Lake

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 13, 2021

Two Williams Lake men have been charged in relation to an attempted robbery at the local Scotiabank ATM just before Christmas.

Justin Cahoose, 37, has been charged with robbery and Justin Langlands, 24, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Both men are not in custody and scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Jan. 13 2021.

Mounties were called to the bank at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 2020 after the suspects, who were already inside the ATM area, allegedly demanded cash from the victim and then bear sprayed him before fleeing on foot.

Williams Lake RCMP announced they had identified suspects Dec. 24.

Following the incident, victim Terry Cross, 70, told the Tribune when he went into the ATM area he saw two men sitting on the floor who told him they were warming up inside there.

“I said, ‘I can’t say I blame you,’ and thought maybe I could give them a bit of money,” Cross said.

After he took out the money one of the alleged suspects jumped him and told him to give him the money and when Cross pushed him one of the two attacked him with the bear spray.

Cross said he was disheartened that “I was so gullible,” but very thankful to the four women who came to his rescue and the BC Emergency Health Services paramedics who attended.

The two suspects fled the scene without any cash from the victim.

RCMP said it was reported that a possible third person waited outside, however, police have identified that individual and learned this person had no involvement in the attempted robbery.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

