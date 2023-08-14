Charges laid in B.C. crash that killed grandparents one year ago

Impaired charges against 36-year-old in 2022 deadly crash

A Vernon man is facing criminal and impaired charges following a crash that killed two.

Michael Rodine, 36, was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 97 near the Army Camp early Aug. 5, 2022.

Two grandparents who were on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver were killed in the collision.

Rodine now faces six charges, approved by Crown Counsel Aug. 3, 2023: two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving over .08 causing death.

Rodine’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023.

