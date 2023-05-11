Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christian Chavez

Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christian Chavez

‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules

American officials bracing as big changes implemented on either edge

It’s a tale of two borders today as the U.S. braces for the end of its COVID-19 restrictions: chaos in the Rio Grande Valley and concern along the 49th parallel.

President Joe Biden says it will be “chaotic for a while” at the U.S.-Mexico border once the public health measure known as Title 42 ends at midnight.

Up north, lawmakers and border communities say they worry that cross-border tourism may never fully recover from the pandemic without more federal help.

The U.S. is lifting its vaccination requirement for foreign travellers at the same time as Title 42, a Trump-era rule that allowed the immediate expulsion of asylum seekers.

More than 150,000 would-be migrants are amassing along Mexico’s northern border, and the U.S. is sending thousands more border officials and troops to deal with the influx.

No such surge is expected at the Canada-U.S. border, however, which worries tourism operators and elected officials in communities that depend on robust cross-border traffic.

READ MORE: Canada ending requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, ArriveCan app at border Sept. 30

border agencyCoronavirusUSA

Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
Suspect in custody in relation to recent Williams Lake multiple vehicle break-ins, thefts

The banner sign for Hospice and Palliative care month is up and out on Proctor Street at Third Avenue in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake home to hospice events during May — Hospice, Palliative Care Awareness Month

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: A pedestrian’s take on trying to cross Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake

Dan Hutchings is the 2023 Kidney Walk ambassador for Williams Lake and is also a grateful kidney recipient, after a transplant in October of 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)
Kidney walk 2023 in Williams Lake will be June 4

Pop-up banner image