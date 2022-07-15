A map from Interior Health Authority depicts new public access at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, effective Monday, July 18. (Interior Health Authority image)

Changes to public access at Royal Inland Hospital effective Monday, July 18

Phil & Jennie Gaglardi Tower open, public will access main entrance, emergency department in new way

Public access to Royal Inland Hospital will change beginning Monday, July 18, because of the new Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower opening.

Interior Health issued a public announcement Friday outlining the changes to access both the main entrance and the emergency department.

Main entrance and patient drop off

The new main entrance and patient drop-off area is located at the front doors of the Gaglardi Tower, across from the Clinical Services Building (CSB) parkade.

Public parking remains in the CSB parkade and people can walk from Level P4 of the CSB parkade and follow the sidewalk to access the main entrance to RIH.

Emergency entrance

The new, permanent emergency entrance at RIH is located at the roundabout (near the old coffee shop). There is no longer any emergency parking near the ambulance bay.

Short-term public parking for the emergency department is now located on the right side of the drive leading to the roundabout. Signage will be in place to help guide patients.


With the opening of the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, public access to the main entrance and emergency department will change on Monday, July 18. (Image submitted)
