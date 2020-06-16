CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Monday June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (June 16).

The CERB pays out $500 per week (or $2,000 per month) for people who have lost their job or earn no more than $1,000 per four week period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit had previously maxed out at 16 weeks, having started on March 15. The extension announced Tuesday will extend it until Sept. 9.

