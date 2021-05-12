Central Mountain Air not resuming route to Williams Lake at this time

Scheduled CMA flights will return to Quesnel at the end of June

Central Mountain Air confirmed it does not plan to resume service to Williams Lake at this time. (Betsy Kline photo)

While Central Mountain Air announced Tuesday it plans to resumer service to Quesnel at the end of June, the company confirmed it is not adding Williams Lake to its service route at this time.

“We do not have immediate plans to add Williams Lake to our service route but are optimistic that the market wil return and have stayed in close touch with city officials,” said Sarah Blake, the company’s marketing co-ordinator.

“Hopefully, as we continue on the road to recovery, we can re-evaluate this market.”

Read more: Quesnel airport will host commercial flights again on June 28

Pacific Coastal Airlines continues to fly in and out of Williams Lake with flights directly to Vancouver, maintaining five scheduled flights a week.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the city of Williams Lake has been offering rent relief to its airport tenants.

Read more: Continuing rent relief for Williams Lake Airport tenants approved



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air TravelAirportWilliams Lake