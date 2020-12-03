Two snowmobilers stranded overnight near Yanks Peak were rescued Wednesday, Dec. 2 by Central Cariboo Search Rescue with mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue and South Cariboo Search. (Central Cariboo Search and Rescue photo)

Two snowmobilers stranded overnight near Yanks Peak were rescued Wednesday, Dec. 2 by Central Cariboo Search Rescue with mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue and South Cariboo Search. (Central Cariboo Search and Rescue photo)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue rescues two snowmobilers from Cariboo Mountains

Prince George Search and Rescue, South Cariboo Search and Rescue did mutual aid

For the second time in a week Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was tasked to rescue snowmobilers in the Carioo Mountains.

CCSAR communications spokesperson Deb Bortolussi said CCSAR was dispatched by the RCMP Tuesday, Dec. 1 for two stranded snowmobilers in the Likely area at Yanks Peak.

Mid-day Wednesday, Dec. 2, the two snowmobilers, who had spent the night on the mountain, were located by helicopter and the search and rescue teams skied into their location and brought them out out via snowshoes, Bortolussi said.

Describing the rescue as an ‘extraordinary team effort’ by CCSAR, Prince George Search and Rescue (PGSAR) and South Cariboo Search and Rescue (PGSAR), she thanked them for their mutual aid.

“During every stage of this rescue the teams worked with a highly trained avalanche safety officer out of PGSAR,” she added.

Avalanche safety officers look at considerations such as snow pack, weather and also tests the snow in the rescue area, she noted, adding these very important steps are done to ensure the safety of everyone responding and those we are looking for rescuing.

While it was CCSAR’s second search and rescue in a week, it was the third for PGSAR.

Read more: Search and rescue crews locate missing sledder near Wells

“You may be thinking to yourself ‘that would never happen to me’ or ‘how do people get themselves into this situation?’” Bortolussi added.

“The truth of the matter is that this can happen to anyone, at any time. The outdoors is a very dynamic place. The environment changes around you every second. The choices you make also contribute to that environment.”

Anyone venturing into the backcountry needs to follow BC AdventureSmarts three ts to keep yourself safe, and enjoy the great outdoors which are train, take the essentials and trip plan, she added.

Read more: ‘I could still be the one out there’: snowmobiler rescued, 1 still missing near Wells


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRD launches regional broadband, cell survey

Just Posted

Two snowmobilers stranded overnight near Yanks Peak were rescued Wednesday, Dec. 2 by Central Cariboo Search Rescue with mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue and South Cariboo Search. (Central Cariboo Search and Rescue photo)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue rescues two snowmobilers from Cariboo Mountains

Prince George Search and Rescue, South Cariboo Search and Rescue did mutual aid

Lisa Grey, who works from home, didn't realize how poor her Internet service was until she moved here last year. (Submitted photo).
CRD launches regional broadband, cell survey

Internet gaps, service levels mapped across region

Students at Likely Elementary School in the Cariboo region are raising money to buy dog food for Tara, an abandoned dog who has lived in the forest near their community for about three years. (Photo submitted)
Likely students raising money for abandoned dog

Tara, the white dog, has been living in the forest for about three years

Diane Toop credits her work at the Station House Gallery with helping her find herself. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: Curating a life

Diane Toop said her job at the Station House Gallery has been a ‘blessing’

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(www.pikrepo.com)
Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Most Read