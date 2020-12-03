Central Cariboo Search and Rescue rescues two snowmobilers from Cariboo Mountains

Two snowmobilers stranded overnight near Yanks Peak were rescued Wednesday, Dec. 2 by Central Cariboo Search Rescue with mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue and South Cariboo Search. (Central Cariboo Search and Rescue photo)

For the second time in a week Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was tasked to rescue snowmobilers in the Carioo Mountains.

CCSAR communications spokesperson Deb Bortolussi said CCSAR was dispatched by the RCMP Tuesday, Dec. 1 for two stranded snowmobilers in the Likely area at Yanks Peak.

Mid-day Wednesday, Dec. 2, the two snowmobilers, who had spent the night on the mountain, were located by helicopter and the search and rescue teams skied into their location and brought them out out via snowshoes, Bortolussi said.

Describing the rescue as an ‘extraordinary team effort’ by CCSAR, Prince George Search and Rescue (PGSAR) and South Cariboo Search and Rescue (PGSAR), she thanked them for their mutual aid.

“During every stage of this rescue the teams worked with a highly trained avalanche safety officer out of PGSAR,” she added.

Avalanche safety officers look at considerations such as snow pack, weather and also tests the snow in the rescue area, she noted, adding these very important steps are done to ensure the safety of everyone responding and those we are looking for rescuing.

While it was CCSAR’s second search and rescue in a week, it was the third for PGSAR.

“You may be thinking to yourself ‘that would never happen to me’ or ‘how do people get themselves into this situation?’” Bortolussi added.

“The truth of the matter is that this can happen to anyone, at any time. The outdoors is a very dynamic place. The environment changes around you every second. The choices you make also contribute to that environment.”

Anyone venturing into the backcountry needs to follow BC AdventureSmarts three ts to keep yourself safe, and enjoy the great outdoors which are train, take the essentials and trip plan, she added.

