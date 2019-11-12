Central Cariboo Search and Rescue invites community to attend auto extrication open house Sunday

In 2018, CCSAR hosted a recruitment drive targeted on growing its Land Search and Rescue Team

Patrick Davies photo Central Cariboo Search and Rescue volunteers Robin McCullough (from left) Ian Woods, Kevin Unruh, Laurel White, Debra Bortolussi, Tamara Sommer, Wayland Bennett, Dawn Unruh, Hal Giles and Grant MacPherson at last year’s CCSAR Open House.

Following on the success of its open house and recruitment drive last year, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue is inviting the public to attend its upcoming open house this Sunday, Nov. 17.

This past February, CCSAR hosted a recruitment drive at its open house targeted on growing its Land Search and Rescue Team.

For 2019, after receiving plenty of positive feedback, CCSAR will be aimed at welcoming new Auto Extrication members, said CCSAR public relations co-ordinator Debra Bortolussi.

“The CCSAR Auto Extrication team is a function of the Cariboo Regional District that responds regionally to motor vehicle incidents for subject extrication,” Bortolussi said, noting CCSAR invites anyone interested in volunteering to attend its open house on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CCSAR hall.

“We are inviting you to come see what being a part of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s auto extrication means. Members of this elite team partake in training including: rope rescue, subject extrication, tool usage — including the infamous ‘jaws of life’ — motor vehicle safety and so much more.”

For more information, or if you’re interested in volunteering, stop by the CCSAR hall, located at 1110 Mackenzie Ave. N., during its open house.

