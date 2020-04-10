Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was called out Friday, April 10. (Photo submitted)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue attend medical distress call in Gang Ranch area Good Friday

The patient was located and successful handed over to Emergency Health Services.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was dispatched Friday morning by helicopter to the Gang Ranch area for a medical distress call.

CCSAR spokesperson Deborah Bortollusi said the patient was located and successful handed over to Emergency Health Services.

“Two of our members went with Highland Helicopters and met the person in their home.”

Bortolussi confirmed the call was not COVID-19 risk-related.

CCSAR has not had any other recent calls, she said as she reminded everyone to stay home and stay safe.

“We were thankful our members were available to attend.”

Read More: B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

The Gang Ranch manager Larry Ramstad said the CCSAR call wasn’t for anyone at the ranch.

”Talked to cowboys and everybody is ok. We had our weekly COVID-19 safety talk this morning,” said Larry, adding they are staying home as close to the ranch as possible and only going to grocery shop every two weeks by purchasing a flat of food at a time.

Larry’s wife Bev Ramstad added while the Gang Ranch area is supposed to be closed they are seeing a lot of traffic and people trying to access Farwell Canyon.

WATCH: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

editor@wltribune.com
Cariboo

