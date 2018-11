CCSAR search manager Grant MacPherson said they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 17

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue search manager Grant MacPherson and the CCSAR team have been activated to help locate two people east of Williams Lake Saturday evening. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are responding to a report of two missing people east of Williams Lake.

CCSAR search manager Grant MacPherson said they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.

No other details are available at this time.

