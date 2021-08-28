Central Cariboo Arts Centre slated for upgrades

Efficiency upgrades are planned for the Central Cariboo Arts Centre in Williams Lake.

With $150,000 funding allocated through the Cariboo Regional District’s community works funding, the project will include LED lighting, door and window replacements and HVAC system upgrades.

The arts centre is housed in the former fire hall at 90 Fourth Avenue North and was converted into the centre in 2009.

According to BC Assessment the building and property was assessed at $1,246,000 as of July 1, 2020.

Council previously received the City of Williams Lake Facility Condition Assessment Report by Morrison Hershfield dated March 20, 2019, which included the list of things that will be upgraded.

With the Cariboo Regional District providing the $150,000, the city will be able to move these items out of its five-year capital plan and reallocate the funding elsewhere.

The item will be brought forward to a regular council meeting for approval and then the tendering process will begin for the project.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureWilliams Lake