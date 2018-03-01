Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

A passenger’s cellphone caught fire on a flight about to take off in Toronto early Thursday morning.

The Air Canada plane, carrying more than 200 passengers, was bound for Vancouver International Airport.

Crew members doused the flames right away, airline spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.

The aircraft was not damaged and the passenger was not badly hurt. He was treated by emergency services before walking off the plane.

The flight took off after only a short delay.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar
Next story
Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

Just Posted

SD 27 trustees unanimously support motion to give priority to hire First Nations

The move is intended to support First Nation students’ success at school

Lulua elected as Xeni Gwet’in Chief

A 33 year old traditional wellness co-ordinator, university student, ski coach and former rodeo competitor is now chief of a Tsilqhot’in community in Nemiah Valley.

Snow hampers resident’s ability to get to mailboxes

South Lakeside resident Norman Moffat hopes hazardous situation gets addressed

Williams Lake RCMP go pink to support kids

Officers in lakecity go about their day, attending accidents and giving talks, on Pink Shirt Day 2018

Nice needs no filter

Lake City Secondary celebrates Pink Shirt Day

VIDEO: Williams Lake RCMP police dog helps with Pink Shirt Day message

The Williams Lake RCMP visited several schools in Williams Lake Wednesday to… Continue reading

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused by regulator

NDP government tried to cancel three per cent electricity rate increase

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read