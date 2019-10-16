Bryan Rice with the electric cello that was stolen from his vehicle sometime overnight Friday, Aug. 23 while he and his wife were staying at the Super 8 Motel in Williams Lake has been returned to them. Photo submitted

Cello stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake returned to American owner

Rita Rice said after it was stolen in August they had given up on it

An electric cello stolen from an American couple’s vehicle in August while they were staying at a motel in Williams Lake has been returned to them.

Rita Rice of Weatherford, Texas told the Tribune Wednesday, they never heard anything about it after it was reported missing on Aug. 23, 2019 until she got a phone call recently.

“We had pretty well given up on it and then I got a phone call from a man who said he’d seen some guy with it and heard about it and gave him some money for it,” Rice said from Texas.

“It all sounded a little weird, but I could tell he had the cello because I asked him a couple of details to make sure. It has a bow with red carbon fibre so it is a little bit distinctive.”

After she realized it was her husband Bryan’s cello, Rice called the Williams Lake RCMP and an officer volunteered to pick it up and ship it.

“I really want to thank the RCMP for going out of their way,” Rice said. “I don’t know if we would have got anything like that kind of service here in Texas. Them volunteering to go pick up the stolen item — that’s amazing.”

Rice mailed the man who called her the $200 reward they had offered for the cello’s return.

“I’m so excited it made its way back to us,” Rice said. “It gives you a little faith. Everything was there and my husband has started to play it again.”

