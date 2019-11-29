CCSAR rescues jet boaters stuck in ice on Fraser River

Crews used a helicopter to reach the stranded persons

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue was tasked Friday afternoon to rescue two jet boats stuck in the ice on the Fraser River about 10 kilometres down stream from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake.

“We put two of our members in a helicopter and dispatched another land SAR team with ATVs,” CCSAR Chief Rick White told the Tribune Friday. “Members in the helicopter were able to rescue the stranded people.”

White said the rescued people were hunters and he would have more details later.

Presently in Williams Lake the temperature -12.8C with Environment Canada showing lows of -18C overnight in the forecast.


