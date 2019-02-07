Highland Helicopters Ltd. pilot Steve Goodliff goes over some the flying procedures with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue ground searchers before they head out on a search in March 2018. On Saturday, Feb. 9 CCSAR will be hosting an open house at the CCSAR hall and encourage anyone interested in joining to attend. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

CCSAR recruiting new members, hosting open house Saturday Feb. 9

Residents are asked to consider becoming a volunteer and give back to the community in a unique way

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue is recruiting for its land search and rescue team.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, CCSAR is hosting an open house at its hall at 1110 Mackenzie Avenue North from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

CCSAR is a function of the Cariboo Regional District that responds to requests for help regionally and provincially. This requires volunteers and CCSAR is asking local residents to consider becoming one.

Read more: EMBC recognizes CRD and CCSAR for 2017 wildfire efforts

“We are inviting you to come find out what being a part of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue means,” said CCSAR member Debra Bortolussi. “Members partake in life-changing experiences and training such as; flat ice and swift water rescue, tracking, general ground searching, helicopter training and so much more.”

Become a volunteer that gives back to your community in an extraordinary way.

Earlier this week CCSAR posted some photos on its Facebook page of its members braving the cold weather to do GPS navigation exercises in the forest.

The evening was a “balmy” -25C, but gave members some real life experience in the elements.


