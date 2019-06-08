CCSAR members participate in a mock search at 150 Mile House. Photo submitted

CCSAR mock search provides good learning experience

Seventeen crew members participated in the all-day exercise

A mock search exercise co-ordinated by Central Cariboo Search and Rescue in the 150 Mile House recently provided members with hands-on experience.

“There were hiccups, a few things went sideways and plans had to be modified,” said search manager Grant McPherson. “All good things to happen during an exercise as it points out areas we need to focus on.”

McPherson said it was a reminder to experienced members to expect the unexpected and an introduction to new members what it can be like on a real search.

“In trying to make the exercise as real as possible we asked PEP Air to assist us,” he added. “PEP air is a volunteer group of pilots, navigators and spotters whose focus is to assist Canadian Forces in locating missing aircraft as well as working with ground search and rescue.”

A PEP Air crew and aircraft is based in Williams Lake.

McPherson said the assignment in the exercise was to locate an abandoned ATV, giving ground teams a starting point.

A helicopter was then used to transport teams to the site and for some it was their first time ever flying in a helicopter.

Read more: CCSAR members hone flact ice skills


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue crew member Jaydan Taylor enjoys a ride with Arduini Helicopters as part of mock search, an extra bonus that organizer Grant McPherson arranged for the participants. Photo submitted

Previous story
B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox school finalist in playground revitalization contest

There are six finalists, Tl’etinqox is the only one in Cariboo-Chilcotin

Comer Station Liquor Store robbed late Friday evening

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for two suspects said to have fled on foot towards Edwards Drive

Skyline Alternate School celebrates graduates

Skyline and GROW held their 2019 graduation ceremony for a packed house

Nothing but potential: Lake City Secondary students take to the stage for 2019 graduation ceremony

Thousands turned out to witness the culmination of 13 years of hard work

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin completes renos at TDC, looks forward to future

Guests of open house treated to cake and ice cream

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Most Read