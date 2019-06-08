CCSAR mock search provides good learning experience

A mock search exercise co-ordinated by Central Cariboo Search and Rescue in the 150 Mile House recently provided members with hands-on experience.

“There were hiccups, a few things went sideways and plans had to be modified,” said search manager Grant McPherson. “All good things to happen during an exercise as it points out areas we need to focus on.”

McPherson said it was a reminder to experienced members to expect the unexpected and an introduction to new members what it can be like on a real search.

“In trying to make the exercise as real as possible we asked PEP Air to assist us,” he added. “PEP air is a volunteer group of pilots, navigators and spotters whose focus is to assist Canadian Forces in locating missing aircraft as well as working with ground search and rescue.”

A PEP Air crew and aircraft is based in Williams Lake.

McPherson said the assignment in the exercise was to locate an abandoned ATV, giving ground teams a starting point.

A helicopter was then used to transport teams to the site and for some it was their first time ever flying in a helicopter.

