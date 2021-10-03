CCSAR members prepare to transport a patient during a mock search exercise conducted in the 150 Mile House area. (Photo submitted)

CCSAR hosting recruitment open house on Sunday, Oct. 3

Recruitment is underway for land search and rescue, auto extrication and hall maintenance volunteers

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) will be hosting a recruitment open house on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning more about the volunteer organization is invited to attend.

Recruitment is underway for land search and rescue, auto extrication and hall maintenance volunteers.

The CCSAR hall is located at 1110 Mackenzie Avenue North.

CCSAR is funded jointly by the taxpayers of areas D, E, F, and G of the Cariboo Regional District and the city of Williams Lake.

On its website CCSAR noted this funding provides a building in Williams Lake, emergency vehicles, equipment, training and operating expenses.

This type of funding is unique in the province of B.C. and was overwhelmingly supported by the citizens of this area in a November 1996 referendum.


