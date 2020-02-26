Police believe this man stole a seaplane from the Harbour Air terminal at the Vancouver harbour on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

Police are looking for a man they believe stole a seaplane in Vancouver on Friday.

According to police, the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour. Police believe he was able to start the plane and attempted to take off off early Friday morning, although he was unsuccessful and crashed the plane into several other docked Harbour Air seaplanes. The other planes were “extensively” damaged.

The man is described as white, in his 40s and about five-foot-ten with an average build. He has short brown hair, a slightly receding hairline, is clean-shave and has a “pronounced brown ridge.” Police said he was wearing a red long-sleeved zip-up sweater, dark pants and dress shoes. He is believed to have working knowledge of planes and police are urging the aviation community and the public to contact police if they recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-0610, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police

